South Easterners Have Lost Faith In Governance – Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has said many Nigerians, especially those from the South-East, have lost hope in governance.

She disclosed this on Friday while urging Alex Otti, the Abia State governor-elect, to run a clean and transparent government.

Okonjo-Iweala also insisted the incoming government should focus on “disruptive strategies rather than traditional operational systems.”

She gave the charge in a speech she presented virtually at the inauguration of the 100-member 2023 Abia Transition Council held in Aba, Abia’s economic hub.

She said, “I told the governor-elect that everything we will do would depend on this governance. Nigerians, especially from that side of the South-East, have lost faith in governance.

“They no longer believe the government can provide anything for them. They provide for themselves boreholes, electricity and every other thing for themselves. Although that is entrepreneurial, on the other hand, that is not how to run the place.”

The WTO Director General also urged Abia citizens abroad, who have the capacity to assist in recovering the State and upgrade development, to return and help out.

She however expressed hope that through the governor-elect, “there is a unique chance to set Abia on the right side of development and modernisation through disruptive digital technology.”