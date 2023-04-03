South West Pensioners Demand 35% Pay Rise

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, has called on the governors in the South West zone of the country to immediately implement the consequential adjustment and the 35 per cent increment in pensions for retirees to reduce their suffering.

NUP also begged the incoming government of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to create a ministry that will be saddled solely with the responsibility of addressing the plights of retirees in the country.

The South-West zone of NUP made the demands after its quarterly meeting on Sunday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.