Stop Conveying Cooking Gas In Passenger Vehicles – FRSC Warns

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Biu has cautioned against the conveyance of explosive materials like gas cylinders in passenger vehicles.

The warning is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem on Saturday in Abuja.

Biu also warned drivers against excessive speed to avoid crashes while on the road.

The corps marshal said that the measures were necessary to save lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the warning was in reaction to the fatal crash opposite Mat Oil, Ode-Omu in Osun on Friday.

The crash involved a white commercial Mazda Bus with registration number APP 834 XT and a white Lexus Jeep registered LSR 304 HW.

Sixteen people, including five children, were burnt to death while four others survived with severe burns.

Biu said that an investigation conducted into the crash revealed that it was caused by speeding which led to loss of control.

He added that the impact of the crash triggered the gas cylinder being conveyed in the bus to explode and consume 16 lives.

The FRSC boss said that the burnt bodies have been evacuated and deposited at the morgue of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

He added that the evacuation was carried out by the FRSC rescue team in collaboration with police personnel from Odeomu Division.