Stranded Nigerians In Sudan Must Not Die – NLC Tells Buhari

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow Nigerians in Sudan die as a result of negligence.

The NLC, in a statement issued by its president, Joe Ajaero, on Saturday equally pleaded with the government to explore any avenue that could help bring back to the country Nigerian citizens in Sudan and even make plans to accommodate the business class among them whose businesses have been affected by the ongoing war in that country.

According to Ajaero, the NLC was worried that since the war broke out towards the end of last week, reports reaching it on the number of human casualties “are horrendous and frightening thus leaves every patriot anxious about the safety of our nationals in that country especially that of our students.”

It also suggested that “the government work out an arrangement with the international community to create a safe haven for all foreign nationals in the country to serve as a buffer to all foreign nationals against the vagaries of the War while peace effort is being made or other safer methods of evacuation are developed.”

“Our concern is that while our government resorts to the usual lethargy and excuses, the lives of our nationals in Sudan already exposed to serious danger may begin to experience losses or injuries. We urge the federal government through the concerned agencies and Ministries to take urgent step to avoid death and injuries to our citizens in that country,” NLC stated.

The statement further read, “Nigerians must not be allowed to die in Sudan because of negligence. No effort should be spared in ensuring their safety and ultimately evacuation to Nigeria if the War persists and escalates into a full blown war.

“It remains the duty of the government and we urge the federal government to make this happen unless they want to tell us that these lives are not as important as the lives of the children of those in authority and does not deserve to be protected?

“As we await a quick and positive action towards evacuating our citizens, we would want measures to be put in place to make their lives comfortable on arrival especially for those who own businesses in the Sudan and have suffered loss of businesses as a result. It does not make sense bringing them home without putting in place proper platforms to take care of their needs here.”