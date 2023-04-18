Subsidy Removal Is Best Economic Decision To Reduce Nigeria’s Debt – LCCI

He stressed the need to importantly follow the recently launched and restructured Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) by President Muhammadu Buhari on Feb. 1, to optimise national assets.

The LCCI’s president advised that copious references should henceforth be made on the growth and returns of the country’s stock of financial assets in corporate equities, real estate and infrastructure spaces.

This, he said, would provide local and global observers a balanced picture of our financial position.

“It would also motivate national asset managers, led by MOFI, to grow our assets and the returns on them as well as motivate our national liability managers, led by the DMO, to minimise our liabilities and the costs we incur on them with equal vigour.

“Indeed, issuance of joint reports by MOFI and DMO would be most ideal going forward.

“One-sided updates on liabilities with no updates on assets when such updates were adequately available could well be blamed for some of the downgrades of nigeria’s debt issuance risk profile and outlook.

“The rating outcomes would have been more favourable, had updates on assets been provided side-by-side with updates about liabilities,” he said.

Addressing inflationary pressure which inched upwards in March to 22.04 per cent, Olawale-Cole noted that hiking monetary policy rate had thus far proven to be ineffective and insufficient in taming inflation.

He stated that in most economies, amid the cost-of-living crisis, the priorities remained achieving sustained disinflation and reasonable real growth.

“Therefore, there is a clear need for the government to strengthen its support to critical sectors like agriculture, export infrastructure manufacturing, power, energy and insecurity.

“Government should also look at ways to improve supply chains as well as cushioning the cost of production by assisting manufacturers with subsidised inputs and foreign exchange allocation.

“While the Central Bank of Nigeria embarks on monetary tightening to tame inflation, it should ensure that targeted concessionary credit to the private sector is sustained for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME),” he said.