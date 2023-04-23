Sudan Conflict: Yoruba Students Seek Intervention Of FG, South-West Governors

Nigerian students under the aegis of Yoruba Students’ Union, Sudan, have sought the intervention of South-West governors in Nigeria for possible evacuation from Sudan.

Information Nigeria had reported that conflict between the Sudanese armed forces and the palamilitary group, Rapid Support Force (RSF), has claimed over 400 lives with about 3,500 injured.

This situation has however left many foreign nationals stranded.

Until recently, the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by General Abdel al-Burhan, and the RSF paramilitary group, headed by General Mohamed Dagalo, were allies.

The executive council of the union, in a statement dated Saturday, said: “Peace be unto you. On behalf of the Yoruba Students Union in Sudan, we urgently call on the Federal Government and South-West governors to kindly come to our aid in respect to the ongoing crisis in Sudan which has now turned to a survival mode due to the intense civil war of more than a week.”

Recall the Federal Government, on Saturday, said all airports and land borders in Sudan were closed as the emergency situation in the country was complex with ongoing fighting between warring factions.

The government through the National Emergency Management Agency,

nonetheless stated that a search and rescue committee had been established to come up with the safest way of evacuating Nigerians stranded in the troubled nation.