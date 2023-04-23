Sudan Crisis Not Natural Disaster, Be Proactive In Evacuating Nigerians – Peter Obi Tells FG

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the just concluded election, Peter Obi, has told the president Muhammadu Buhari administration to act fast in protecting embattled Nigerians in Sudan.

The former Anambra State governor made the disclosure after the Federal Government gave reasons as to why Nigerians in the embattled North African nation could not be rescued.

Information Nigeria had reported that the war broke out in Sudan last week between Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over disagreements on the transition to civilian rule and no fewer than 400 persons have been killed in the battle.

Obi, in a series of posts via Twitter on Sunday, however expressed concern over Nigerians who are trapped in the country.

READ ALSO: Stranded Nigerians In Sudan Must Not Die – NLC Tells Buhari

He further urged the Buhari-led government to intensify efforts to rescue about 4000 Nigerians who are mostly students in the country.

“I’m sad and concerned by the reports that Nigerians trapped in Sudan have not been evacuated. While we understand the extreme challenges in Sudan, we deeply implore the Federal Government of Nigeria to expedite all efforts to rescue about 4000 Nigerians that are mostly students in Sudan to safety.

“Moreover, as the Sudanese crisis is not a natural disaster that happened suddenly, it will be sad to lose any Nigerian to the conflict, especially now that we need all hands to create and sustain a New Nigeria.

“Since it is the statutory responsibility of FGN to protect Nigerians at home in Nigeria and abroad, it is important that we attend to such issues with more deserving proactiveness and commitment as the life of every Nigerian is sacred and important. A New Nigeria is really imperative and Possible,” Obi tweeted.