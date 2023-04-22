Sudan Crisis: We Can’t Evacuate Stranded Nigerians At This Time – Abike Dabiri

The chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Friday stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government can’t evacuate Nigerian students from Sudan at the moment.

Information Nigeria learnt that not less than 300 people have lost their lives since fighting erupted last Saturday between forces loyal to Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Despite the festivities marking the end of Ramadan, the forces of the two rival generals failed to cease fire.

However in a statement released on Friday, the Federal Government amidst calls for evacuation stated that while the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have put in place arrangements to evacuate Nigerian students and other Nigerian citizens stranded in Sudan, the tensed situation makes it gravely risky and impossible for any flights at this point in time

READ ALSO: Why is the UAE Golden Visa so Popular?

The statement signed by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, quoted Dabiri-Erewa as saying that aircrafts parked at the airport in the country was burnt on Friday morning

According to her, humanitarian groups were seeking ways of getting food, water and medicals across to people.

The statement reads, “The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said while the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), have put in place arrangements to evacuate Nigerian students and other Nigerian citizens stranded in Sudan, the tensed situation makes it gravely risky and impossible for any flights at this point in time, noting that aircrafts parked at the Airport in the country were burnt yesterday morning.

“She, therefore, appealed to the fighting Parties to consider the Juba Peace Agreement enunciated by Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), as a fundamental mechanism for the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the country.”