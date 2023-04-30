Sudan: Outcry On $1.2m For Buses To Evacuate Nigerians Uncalled For, Sheer Ignorance – FG

The Federal Government has reacted to the public outcry in some quarters over the exorbitant rate it had to pay for the buses hired to evacuate Nigerians from Sudan to Egypt owing to the ongoing conflict in the Sudan.

The government in a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) on Saturday explained that it paid the sum of $1.2 million to hire the buses because negotiations were done in a condition of war and there were competing demands for the same buses from other countries.

According to the statement signed by the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary (MFA), Janet Olisa and FMHADMSD Permanent Secretary, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the noise about the amount paid for the buses is uncalled for.

“The general public is also advised to discountenance unverified information being circulated on social media as some of them are either due to ignorance or sheer mischief. The outcry over the negotiated sum of $1.2 million for the buses hired for the exercise, is uncalled for.

“The amount in question was negotiated in a condition of war and where there are competing demands for the same bus services by other countries also trying to evacuate their citizens. Therefore, cooperation and understanding of all and sundry are required to complement ongoing efforts aimed at ensuring the safe return of every Nigerian trapped in Sudan.”

Funds released by the government to hire 40 buses to convey stranded Nigerians from Sudan to Egypt was said to have been paid to an undisclosed transport company on Tuesday at 12:37 pm by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The affected Nigerians are expected to be airlifted from Egypt back to the country.