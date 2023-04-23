Sudan War: FG Raises Evacuation Panel For Trapped Nigerian Students

The Federal Government has set up a committee to evacuate Nigerian students trapped in the Republic of Sudan as their hope of early evacuation from the fierce military confrontation was earlier dashed by the government.

Information Nigeria had reported that the conflict between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary group, Rapid Support Force, has claimed over 400 lives with about 3,500 injured.

The clashes have also displaced thousands of civilians who fled the capital, Khartoum, as the violence, which started April 8, entered its 14th day on Saturday.

Until recently, the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by General Abdel al-Burhan, and the RSF paramilitary group, headed by General Mohamed Dagalo, were allies.

They worked together in 2019 in a popular uprising that overthrew Sudan’s brutal dictator, Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country for three decades.

The Federal Government had on Friday explained that the tense situation in Sudan was making it difficult for stranded Nigerian citizens to be evacuated from the country.

The chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said though the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency had put in place arrangements to evacuate the citizens, it was impossible for any flight during this period of war.

“Dabiri-Erewa noted that humanitarian groups are seeking ways of getting food, water and medical supplies across to people.

“She, therefore, appealed to the fighting parties to consider the Juba Peace Agreement enunciated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development as a fundamental mechanism for the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the country.”

However, the Federal Government, on Saturday, stated that a search and rescue committee had been established to come up with the safest way of evacuating Nigerians stranded in the troubled nation.

The government disclosed this through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), stressing that it was aware of the widespread public concern about the situation in Sudan.

Manzo Ezekiel, the head, Press Unit, NEMA, said in a statement that the agency was working with other agencies and ministries of the Federal Government to get an appropriate window to evacuate Nigerians trapped in Sudan.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the National Emergency Management Agency is drawn to the widespread public concern on the situation in Sudan, especially in regards to the ongoing conflict and the safety as well as well-being of stranded Nigerian citizens, including hundreds of students in various universities of the country.

“It has become necessary to inform the public that NEMA is in constant communication with all relevant partners, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and security agencies, while seeking an appropriate window of opportunity to evacuate all stranded Nigerians back home in a safe and dignified manner.

“The current emergency situation in Sudan is very complex with fighting between warring factions going on and all airports and land borders closed. NEMA is working assiduously with all its partners and is constantly compiling updated information on the situation.”

According to the agency, a committee had been set up comprising professional emergency responders and search and rescue experts to constantly evaluate the situation.

It said the committee would also seek the safest way to evacuate Nigerian citizens, even if it was through a neighbouring country to Sudan.

Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, NEMA, furthered that the agency was very much concerned about the conflict in Sudan and the conditions of Nigerians there.

He said the emergency agency was on top of the situation and was working on all possible options of bringing the stranded Nigerians back home to their loved ones in a safe and dignified manner.

Meanwhile, according to The Washington Post, Sudan’s army announced on Saturday that countries, including the United States, Britain, France and China would evacuate their diplomatic staff members “within the coming hours” from Sudan.

The Sudanese Armed Forces said in a statement that al-Burhan had agreed to facilitate and secure evacuation of foreign nationals out of the capital, Khartoum, after requests from various countries.

The statement revealed that the evacuation of diplomatic staff and nationals of the United States, Britain, France and China using their military aircraft was expected to start soon out of Khartoum.

It added that Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic mission had already evacuated by plane from a port city on the Red Sea and that Jordanians would also leave through that route.

The Secretary-General of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Sudan, Adam Mohammed, in a chat with Punch, said some students decided to risk their lives to travel by road to neighbouring countries but returned back to the hotel.

“Some students of the International University of Africa were fleeing their hostel to travel by road and got stuck due to security issues and had to return back to the hostel,” Mohammed said.

A student of the Sudan International University, Zainab Mohammed, narrating her ordeal after hearing that the Federal Government could not evacuate Nigerian students now, said, “I am terrified here in Sudan. The apartment where I stay alongside my friends has been smashed. It was smashed with something heavy, which I cannot describe. We have moved to the second apartment below.

“We have no food or light. We see other countries coming to evacuate their citizens and our government is not forthcoming. I learnt that over 10,000 have escaped from prisons due to this war, which means more robbery and rape.

“Once we manage to get electricity, we cook the raw food that we have that will last us till the next day. There are students that do not even have raw food.

“Some of the students tried to leave by road but returned back due to cases of robbery and rape on the road.

“Our parents are really trying their best to reach out to the embassy to see how we can be evacuated. They are really worried.

“We are appealing to the Nigerian government to have mercy on us here and come to our aid. We are really trapped here. We do not know if we are going to see the next day.”