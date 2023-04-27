Supreme Court To Hear Nnamdi Kanu’s Appeal Today – Lawyer, Ejimakor

Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor, has said the Supreme Court has convened to hear the IPOB leader’s appeal today.

Ejimakor who disclosed this in a Twitter post on Thursday morning, added that equity, justice and good conscience should guide the apex court on Kanu’s matter.

“As the Supreme Court convenes to hear Onyendu #MNK’s appeal today, let equity, justice & good conscience guide the hand of the Court to undo the grave injustice that was done to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu almost two years ago. Injustice has an expiry date. Let today be that expiry date,” Ejimakor tweeted.

Information Nigeria reports Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021.