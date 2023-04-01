Surviving Prostate Cancer Is My Greatest Gift From God – Charly Boy (Video)

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has taken to social media to share how he survived prostrate cancer.

Charly Boy via his Instagram page on Saturday said he has been battling with the ailment for over ten days.

The singer stated he has fought many battles in life, however, surviving prostate cancer is the greatest favour God has done for him.

READ ALSO: Nollywood Actress, Gbemi Anjola Dies After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

He further expressed appreciation to God for sparing his life and the Nigerian doctor who had performed the surgery on him.

He captioned the video: “Gosh, I have fought one too many battles in my short life. Most of the times, I win. Prostate cancer cannot cripple love, it cannot shatter hope, it cannot conquer dis spirit.

Abegi make una help me Thank God for giving me yet another chance.”

See post below: