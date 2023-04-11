Suspect Arrested As Four Teenage Girls Drugged At Birthday Party Wake Up En Route Libya

Operatives of the Osun State Police Command have arrested a suspected human trafficker, Muideen Adebisi, while he was trying to traffick four teenage girls from Ile-Ife to Libya.

Spokesperson of the command, Yemisi Opalola, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, April 10, 2023, said the suspect had invited the victims to a birthday party in Ile-Ife, during which he offered them food and drinks.

Opalola further said after taking the food and drinks, the four teenagers fell asleep and only woke up at a place in Kano, where papers were being processed for them to travel to Libya.

The police spokesperson said after they regained consciousness, three of the victims, escaped and contacted their parents.

“The suspect (Muideen Adebisi), invited the young girls to a birthday party at a hotel in Ile-Ife and gave them food and drinks. After taking the food and drinks, the girls slept off and later woke up in Kano State en route to Tripoli, the capital of Libya. Three of the girls escaped miraculously in Kano and called their parents, who reported the matter to the police,” the statement read.

Three of the girls have been reunited with their families, but the whereabouts of the fourth girl are not known.

During interrogation, the suspect claimed that the four girls willingly accepted to go to Libya and work.

“My brother who resides in Tripoli instructed me to get girls for him and send the girls to one man in Kano who will take them to Libya from Kano,” he said.

The suspect also informed the police that when he got to the man’s house in Kano, he met many girls that were being processed for the journey to Libya.

Opalola assured that the case would be diligently investigated and the suspect charged to court.