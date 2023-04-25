Suspended Members Conspiring To Sabotage Peter Obi’s Case At Tribunal – Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) has raised an alarm over plots by one of its factions to scuttle its ongoing case challenging the electoral process that led to the declaration of the All Progressives Congress’ Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect.

Obiora Ifoh, LP’s acting national publicity secretary, disclosed the plot via a statement, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Recall that the Party, LP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed are currently in court seeking the nullification of Tinubu’s mandate before the Presidential Election Tribunal.

But, a faction of the Party, under the leadership of its suspended deputy national chairman, Lamidi Apapa, through its legal representative has approached the tribunal seeking to discontinue the legal challenge.

Ofoh said, “Daily, the evil intention of the breakaway faction of the Labour Party, led by the suspended Deputy National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa continues to manifest and just this morning, our legal team was confronted by the stark revelation that these men have advanced their plot by approaching all the tribunals where our numerous candidates lodged their election petitions arising from the recently held general election.

“Alongside Lamidi Apapa on the plot to frustrate Labour Party’s destined victory in the tribunals and also to derail the fledging democracy are some of the suspended members including the Samuel Akingbade, Gbenga Daramola, Anselem Eragbe and Abayomi Arabambi erstwhile National Legal Adviser, National Financial Secretary, National Youth Leader and National Publicity Secretary respectively amongst others.

“Recall that the leadership of the Labour Party has been swimming through the murky waters of conspiracy, treachery and sabotage orchestrated by these former officers of the party.

“We had long suspected that moles were planted to sabotage the efforts of the party to offer Nigerians an alternative to the wicked and clueless governance in place today, but the desperation to satisfy their pay master are beginning to threaten our common peace and of course our democracy.

“Approaching the tribunals to withdraw all the cases lodged by Labour Party candidates across board is the height of subterfuge and treachery, and Nigerians will resist this ploy to plunge the nation into unnecessary turmoil.

“Their actions show that they are working against the party and that they are working to destroy the party. If they claim that they have a problem with the national leadership of the party, will they also claim that they have a problem with the candidates of the party? What offence has the candidates of the party committed that they are now moving around to withdraw their matters from the tribunal.”

He added that, “The leadership of the Labour Party is therefore calling on the tribunals to disregard any letter emanating from our suspended National Legal Adviser, Samuel Akingbade to the effect that all our cases are to be withdrawn.

“We are also calling on the presidential election tribunal to disregard such letters from these ex-officials of our party asking for the withdrawal of HE Peter Obi’s petition.

“We also call on the Police, DSS and EFCC to quickly apprehend and question these agents of destruction before they succeed in igniting the nation.”

Meanwhile, the Party’s leadership loyal to Julius Abure, the embattled national chairman, equally noted that the appointment of Ifoh followed due process as enshrined in the Party’s constitution.

The statement read further, “All stakeholders including the state chairmen and their secretaries, Zonal officers, owners and trustees of the party including NLC and TUC, some elected members of the party, as well as the leader and presidential candidate of the party amongst others, met in Asaba on April 18, where I was elected as the National Publicity Secretary due to the vacancy that occurred after the expulsion of the former National Publicity Secretary in line with the powers conferred on it.

“Article 14(2) b Section XIV of the Labour Party Constitution on the Powers and Function of the NEC states “To fill vacancies in the NWC as they may occur from time to time in between National Convention; Also Section XV states; To take disciplinary action against any member or organ of the party as it may seem fit in the interest of the party.

“All relevant government agencies including NEC were present where I was unanimously elected. It is even ludicrous that an imposter who committed a crime and forged signatures upon which he has been suspended over six months ago and for him to turn around to be calling people imposter, I wonder who is the imposter here.”