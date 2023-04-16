Tambuwal Wins Sokoto South Senatorial Poll

It could be recalled that no clear winner emerged in the March 18 National Assembly Elections in Sokoto state which made INEC declare the entire Eleçtion inconclusive.

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is the two-term Governor of Sokoto state and currently serving his last term in office

He was a three-term member of the House of Representatives and served as a speaker for 4 years.