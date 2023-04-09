Taraba APC Expels Senator-Elect, Jimkuta Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Taraba State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Takum Local Government Area chapter, has expelled the Senator-elect for the Southern Senatorial District, David Jimkuta, from the party over anti-party activities.

The party explained in a letter dated April 7, 2023, and signed by its council chairman, Hon. Sirajo Sallau, that the expulsion of the senator-elect came after careful consideration of the findings of the disciplinary committee’s report into Jimkuta’s alleged gross anti-party activities.

The letter titled, “Expulsion of Hon. Jimkuta S.U David from the All Progressives Congress APC for gross anti-party activities” reads, “The Takum local government executive committee of our party after due deliberation of the report of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate allegations of gross anti- party activities against Hon. Jimkuta S.U David as provided under article 21(B) (i) -(vI) of the All Progressives Congress as recommended by the disciplinary committee

”The anti- party activities forming the bases of this action include sponsorship and openly campaigning for a rival political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba state and its governorship candidate.

“Open express and tacit denunciation of the All Progressives Congress and it’s governorship candidate, and open canvassing of votes for the people’s Democratic party and it’s governorship candidate.”