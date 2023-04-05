10th Senate: Ndume Joins Senate Presidency Race, Kicks Against Zoning

Immediate former Senate Leader, and Senator representing Borno South Senatorial district, Ali Ndume, has expressed his readiness to contest the Senate Presidency seat in the 10th National Assembly.

The 10th Assembly will be inaugurated in June 2023 after the swearing-in of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on May, 29.

Ndume, who disclosed this in a statement, on Wednesday, however, said his ambition would be determined by the fairness of the zoning arrangements that would be put in place by the All Progressives Congress leadership.

He said, “Subject to the position of the party (APC), and the fairness of such arrangements, I intend to throw my hat for the race for Senate Presidency because of my experience.”