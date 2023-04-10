Thread Softly With ObiDatti’s Arrest, Prosecution Threat — C&S Church

Prophet Solomon Alao, Supreme Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Unification Church of Nigeria, has on Sunday warned the federal government against the arrest of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The clergyman in his Easter message, stated that the president Muhammadu Buhari-led administration should thread softly, stressing that arresting Peter Obi or Datti would heat up the polity.

He further urged the government to be careful over how it engages the opposition parties and their presidential candidates, adding that instead of threatening the opposition with treason, the government should reassure they would get justice in court.

“The Federal Government must tread softly in dealing with Obi and Datti and stop the threat of arresting and prosecuting them for treason. If they do that, I can see the scenario of 1964 playing out again, and that will be very devastating for the country,” he said.

“We have not seen enough persuasion and conviction from the government and the ruling party to convince the opposition parties and their candidates that they will not interfere in the judicial process, and this is the time to do that.”

The Supreme head, called on Peter Obi to warn his supporters to watch their utterances and what they post on social media and stop creating enemies for him.

He said his supporters, popularly known as Obidients, should know there is a limit to political agitation in a democratic setting.

Advising president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory, he said, “They should realise that the campaign is over and start handling reactions as people who are ready to govern all Nigerians, irrespective of their sentiments.”