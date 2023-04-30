Tinubu Arrives In Lagos After Return To Nigeria

Just few weeks to presidential inauguration, the Nigeria President-elect Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos, days after he returned to Nigeria from a four-week stay in Europe.

Tinubu’s return put dead to speculation by a section of members of the opposition political parties and his adversaries that he may not be on hand to take over power after the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in May 29, due to ill- health.

Recall that Tinubu, while addressing his supporters, after returning from France, he said, “Let me take some rest for tonight after a long flight. Eat some Amala and Ewedu. After that, sleep a little, and then tomorrow, we’ll meet.”

On rumours about his health, Tinubu said, “Whatever they like, they speculate. I’m healthy, sound, and okay.”

READ MORE: Jubilation In Abuja As President-Elect, Tinubu, Wife, Return From France

The two times Lagos State governor arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Nigeria’s commercial capital on Saturday evening.

Tinubu was received by some of his associates amongst others.

His return to Lagos is coming just one month before his swearing-in alongside Vice-President-elect Kashim Shettima.