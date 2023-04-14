Tinubu On Work Rest, No ‘Dulling’ When He Returns – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has clarified speculations on the health status of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as concerns deepens on when he will return to the country.

Felix Morka, the APC national publicity secretary, who disclosed on Thursday that the president-elect is very fine and would return home, claimed he was on a work rest in Europe because that would not have been possible in Nigeria.

Explaining on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, Morka said, “He (Tinubu) is fine. After the elections and all of the energy expended, he just decided to take a moment of rest.”

According to him, only the Party’s important personalities are allowed to have digital and physical access to the president-elect, who is working for the job ahead.

Morka alleged that if Tinubu remained in Nigeria after the elections, he would not have been able to take well-deserved rest as he would be surrounded by many lobbyists who wanted one thing or the other.

READ ALSO: Drug Money: Tinubu Can’t Outrun His Past, Deceive Nigerians – Atiku Fires Tinubu, Keyamo

His words, “He (Tinubu) is fine. After the elections and all of the energy expended, he just decided to take a moment of rest.

“Once he returns and he is inaugurated on May 29, there will be no dulling, he will be saddled with the responsibility of running a country as massive and complex as Nigeria.

“I know he will be back in the country very shortly.

“It is working rest because even in his rest, he is also taking the time to reach out to heads of government and other levels of leadership of other countries that are vital to the agenda that he is bringing in his new government.

“So, he is not sleeping in his bed; he is also in meetings regularly with all kinds of people who are travelling from other countries to see him preparatory to his inauguration. So, it is a working visit.

Recall that in March, Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman revealed his principal traveled to Paris in France to rest and observe the lesser hajj.