Tinubu Rewards Hardwork, Will Include Opposition In His Cabinet – APC Chieftain, Felix

Nicolas Felix, a former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has disclosed that president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will include supporters of the opposition party who are capable and talented in his cabinet.

Tinubu would on May 29 take the oath of office.

Ahead the inaugural event, Felix who lost APC presidential ticket to Tinubu in the build-up to the 2023 general elections, said the former governor of Lagos State would look beyond his Party and select a team of capable hands into his cabinet, including those from the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others.

Appearing live on Arise Television programme on Tuesday, Felix disclosed that Tinubu rewards loyalty and hard work and as such would not only pick members of APC.

He said, “Asiwaju is a man that rewards loyalty, he rewards hard work; there are also Nigerians out there who are not members of our party who are also talented and experienced and capable.

“He is going to also look beyond his APC and start picking those who are out there. But I am also very sure as he has stretched his hands of fellowship to say I want to build a government of national unity, If you are in PDP, If you are in Labour Party, you are in other parties, we are all Nigerians.

“When a president is elected, what is expected of every patriotic Nigerian is to join hands with the President to work together, except you are just here for your selfish interest. If you really want the growth of Nigeria, you want Nigeria to be better. Whatever you have to offer, you have to present yourself for service.

“I am sure he is not going to be running after people, he has already said come, let’s brainstorm. As many are willing to go to Asiwaju’s door, the President-elect for them to join hands together.

“So it is not totally up to him now. It is up to our opponent, those who are in other parties, to embrace him as he has already done. We are expecting that Asiwaju is going to have a great cabinet and his administration is going to cause things to work again,” the APC chieftain said.