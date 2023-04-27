Tinubu’s Emergence As President-Elect A Sham – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo

Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the apex Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, has again claimed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not Nigeria’s president-elect.

While speaking in an interview on Arise Television , the elder statesman who dismissed Tinubu’s declaration as president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said what the country currently have is “a sham that will be pulled in due course.”

According to him, INEC jettisoned constitutional methodology and must explain to Nigerians the reason behind the declaration.

READ ALSO: Oodua Defendants Demand Adebanjo’s Removal As Afenifere Leader

The Afenifere leader also said Tinubu’s camp, in their attempt to reply to the groundswell of criticisms that trialed his controversial announcement as the presidential election winner, picked up the messengers and left the messages, which is the main issue.

Adebanjo said, “It is just the result of a bad government. A disaster that God will help us to get rid of. I can assure you there is no President-elect at all; it is just a sham that should be pulled in due course.

“This is a game we all see. We are all living witnesses to it. Why don’t you [INEC] follow the laws that will guide the elections?”

Recall that Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party are presently challenging Tinubu’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Court.