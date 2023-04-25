Tinubu’s Health Insurance Plan Will Be Accessible To 87m Nigerians — APC Chieftain

Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will in his first two years in office, target providing health care insurance for at least 87 million Nigerians.

Oyakhilome Bello, the All Progressives Congress (APC) United States national youth leader disclosed this on Monday in Abuja.

According to Bello, Tinubu will ensure that 40 per cent of Nigerians benefit by deploying the mandatory National Health Insurance Scheme.

He noted that the president-elect planned to achieve the expansion by increasing the financing available for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and the Vulnerable Group Fund recently established by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The scheme, he added, was to insure the health of vulnerable Nigerians.

The youth leader furthered that the former Lagos State governor planned to decentralise the social health insurance scheme to bring all Nigerians under a central national scheme to be managed by the National Health Insurance Authority.

Bello however advised Nigerians at a medical outreach sponsored by Ade Omole, director of diaspora of the dissolved APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), to check their vital signs regularly so as to live healthy and longer.

The sponsored movement also is to support a political pressure group, Patriots in Defense of Democracy.

The APC chieftain however stressed that vital signs monitoring was crucial for living a healthy and long life because it “gives us a glimpse into our overall well-being and signal early signs of an infection as well as prevent a misdiagnosis.”

As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria, the group had, since March 26, been holding a pre-inauguration daily hangout at the Abuja Unity Fountain for Tinubu.

The group’s convener, Tosin Adeyanju, said the hangout was in solidarity with the mandate given by Nigerians toTinubu on February 25.

According to him, the hangout aimed to redirect the ongoing narratives about the presidential election and the emergence of their principal as the president-elect, which will continue until May 29, when Mr Tinubu would be sworn in.