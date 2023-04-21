Twitter Strips Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid Of Verification Badges

Award-winning singers, Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid have also lost their Twitter verification badges for failing to comply with Twitter CEO, Elon Musk’s new rules.

It was earlier reported that Twitter had announced plans to introduce a premium service that would cost nearly $20 a month for users to stay verified, with Musk leading the revamp of the verification process.

In a tweet last year, Musk said, “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

READ MORE: “I’ll Step Down After I Find Someone Foolish Enough To Take The Job” – Elon Musk On Resigning From Twitter

In addition, Twitter also plans to raise the price of its $4.99-a-month optional subscription called Twitter Blue to $19.99.

Failure to comply with the new rules meant an automatic loss of verification, which distinguishes a celebrity’s page from that of an ordinary user.

Celebrities and public figures who did not comply with the rules have reportedly had their verification check marks removed from their Twitter pages, including the three top Nigerian musicians.

In response to the news, filmmaker Dami Elebe commented, “20 dollars a month for a tick? I’m verified in heaven and it’s free.”