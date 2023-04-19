Two Dead, Six Injured In Anambra Road Crash

Two people have reportedly died, while six others were injured following a lone fatal crash that occurred at the Odumodu Junction, along the Nteje-Onitsha Expressway in Anambra State.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State, CC Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed this in a statement to newsmen on Wednesday.

He disclosed that the crash, which occurred around 6.50 pm on Tuesday, involved a commercial Toyota Sienna with Registration Number: LND502YE with six persons on board.

According to him, eyewitness accounts revealed that the crash was attributable to over-speeding, as the driver, who was cruising on high speed, suddenly lost control of the vehicle and somersaulted, after hitting a pedestrian crossing the highway.

He identified the female pedestrian and one of the passengers in the bus as the two people who died in the crash. He also sympathized with the deceased families and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

READ ALSO: Driver Reportedly Dies As Fire Guts Commercial Bus On Ogudu Bridge In Lagos

Irelewuyi, however, warned motorists against excessive speeding in order to arrive at their destinations alive.

He said, “A fatal road traffic crash was recorded on 18th April 2023 at Tempo 300 meters away from Odumodu junction, along Nteje-Onitsha Expressway.

“The lone crash involved a Commercial Toyota Sienna with Registration. Number: LND502YE belonging to young shall grow motors.

“The probable cause of the fatal road traffic crash was speed.

“According to an eyewitness, the driver was on speed, lost control of the vehicle, somersaulted after hitting a woman crossing the expressway and crashed.

“Seven persons were involved in the crash comprising 4 male adults, and 3 female adults. 4 male adults and 1 female adult sustained varying degrees of injury and 2 female adults (the pedestrian crossing the road and 1 passenger in the vehicle) were killed.

“FRSC first responders at Nteje rushed the injured victims to Beatrice Specialist Hospital Umunya where 2 female adults were confirmed dead.

“FRSC personnel at RS5.33 Nteje Unit Command on ground managed traffic and ensured obstruction caused by the crash was cleared.”