Two Die As Car Plunges Into Edo River

Two persons reportedly lost their lives on Sunday night as the car they were travelling in plunged into a river at Ikpoba Hill in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

A source told The Punch on Monday that the vehicle was travelling from Ring Road towards Ramat Park at high speed before the driver lost control and hit the pavement before it plunged into the river.

The source revealed that the accident led to a traffic jam on Monday as passengers were left stranded for hours while the officers and men of the Edo State Road Safety Corps battled to bring the situation under control.

Confirming the incident, the state Road Safety Corps Public Education Officer, Oreva Ukoh, who spoke through Theresa Momoh, an officer of the Public Education Department, said the occupants of the vehicle were likely coming from a party on Sunday night.

She said the driver of the vehicle was possibly on a high speed and could not control the vehicle.

Ukoh noted that two persons had already drowned before help could get to the occupants of the vehicle.

She said, “Two persons were actually involved in the accident, one male adult and a female adult. They died in the river before help could reach them.

“It is obvious that the man, who was the driver, was on a high speed because that night, there were few road users on that road, so he probably had the whole road to himself.

“It’s a surprise to see that the car plunged into the river. However, it is as a result of speeding. They were dressed like people coming from a party,” Ukoh said.