Two Guards Jailed For Stealing Hotel’s Bedsheets, Buckets

A Magistrates’ Court in Jos has sent two hotel workers, identified to be Ayuka Philip 22, Daniel Adekuchili to jail for six months each for stealing bed sheets, buckets and assorted beverage belonging to the hotel.

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos sentenced Philip and Adekuchili after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy and theft.

Bokkos added that the punishment would serve as a lesson to others who would want to indulge in the same act.

The magistrate however, gave the convicts an option of fine of N5,000 each and also ordered them to pay a compensation of N12,000 each.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported on March 25, at the Anglo -Jos Police Station by Richard Victor, the complainant.

Dabit said that the convicts got a spare key to the store and stole four sets of bed sheets, eight plastic buckets and assorted drinks.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the Plateau Penal Code Law.