Two Men, Housewife Arrested For Forcing 13-Year-Old Almajiri Boy To Eat Human Faeces In Kano

The police in Kano state have arrested two men and a housewife for allegedly forcing a 13-year-old Almajiri to eat human faeces that were dumped by an unknown person in Ja’en Makera quarters in Sharada area of Kano metropolis on Thursday, April 13.

The father of the victim, Mallam Kabiru, who reported the matter to the police in Sharada, said his son cannot even sit by himself, as his abusers, after forcing him to eat the human waste, also bathed him in it.

According to Daily Trust, although the Almajiri boy was taken to the hospital, he didn’t even know where he was.

READ ALSO: Police Dismiss Three Officers Caught On Tape Firing Shots In Air To Hype Musician In Kano

The DPO of the division, CSO Abdurrahman, organised a team of personnel to investigate the matter, and the three people were arrested.

One of the teachers in the almajiri school said the boy was accused of open defecation within their street while he was not the actual person that committed the offense.

“They just saw faeces on their street around 9:30pm and they were searching for the person that did it. When the boy was passing by, a woman saw him and just said he was the one who did it. She held the boy and called the people. Immediately they came, they began to spray the faeces on his face and even forced him to eat it,” he said.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the three suspects were in police custody and that the victim is still receiving treatment in a hospital. He added that an investigation had commenced into the matter.