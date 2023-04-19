UCL: Victor Osimhen Scores As Napoli Fail To Reach Semi Finals

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen’s only goal was not enough for Napoli as AC Milan reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since winning the competition in 2007 as they saw off Serie A rivals Napoli in a 1-1 dramatic game.

Milan could face city rivals, Inter Milan in the last four, with their city rivals going into Wednesday’s second leg with Benfica holding a 2-0 lead.

Serie A champions-elect Napoli dominated early on – but Milan won a penalty with one of their first attacks, although Olivier Giroud’s spot-kick was saved by Alex Meret.

The veteran Frenchman got the opening goal, though, to make it 2-0 on aggregate when he tapped in following a sensational 70-yard run by Rafael Leao to set him up.

Napoli were then gifted a way back into the game when Fikayo Tomori handled in the box, but visiting keeper Mike Maignan saved Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s penalty.

They did eventually score, through a Victor Osimhen header with seconds remaining in the match – and there was not enough time to create another chance.

Napoli, who are 22 points clear of Milan in the league table, have lost form at a critical time and failed to take a host of opportunities, with 39 efforts across both legs.