UFC: Dapo Abiodun Congratulates Adesanya For Reclaiming UFC Title

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has congratulated the Nigerian and Ogun State born UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, following his victory over Alex Pereira.

Adesanya knocked out Pereira in the second round at UFC 287 in Miami, the United States of America, to recapture his title.

Governor Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Somorin, commended Adesanya for making Nigeria and Ogun proud at the global stage.

He described the victory as a well-deserved one and hailed the UFC champion for his tenacity, doggedness and resilience towards recapturing his belt.

Governor Abiodun, who expressed optimism that Adesanya will continue to dominate his category and move a notch higher on the ladder of his chosen sport, urged him not to lower his guard and continue to be a shining star to the youths of the state.

He noted that as an illustrious indigene of Ogun, Adesanya will continue to enjoy the support of the state government in order to win more accolades for Nigeria in general and the state in particular.

While saying that administration will continue to encourage sporting activities among the teeming youths of the state, the governor expressed his delight that Adesanya’s victory came over a week when another illustrious indigene of the state, Anthony Joshua, won a very important boxing bout.

He, however, charged him not to rest on his oars, but to strive harder to become the dominant force in the UFC.