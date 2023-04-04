UNIBEN Final Year Student Shot Dead In Hostel

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have k!lled a final-year student of University of Benin (UNIBEN) identified simply as Desmond.

The deceased popularly known as ‘Mayor’ was shot d€ad in his room at the Hall 3 Hostel at about 9pm on Monday, April 3, 2023.

The late student was said to be in the Department of Public Administration and a Kegite chief.

A student who pleaded anonymity said the d€ceased was shot in the face at point-blank range.

“The k!lling of Desmond has caused panic in the school. Students are even afraid to stay in the hostel. He was shot in the face and had no chance to survive the attack.” the student said.

READ MORE: Bandits Invade Female Hostel, Kidnap Students In Zamfara

It was gathered that his remains has been deposited in the mortuary at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).