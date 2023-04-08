Veteran Actor, Yemi Solade Cries Out As He Battles Depression

Nollywood actor Yemi Solade has taken to social media to cry out about his mental health.

In a now-deleted post, the Yoruba actor cried out to God for help.

Sharing a photo of him looking sober, Yemi Solade hinted at battling depression, though he didn’t give further information.

In another post Solade wrote one must belong to a cult to survive in Nigeria.

“IT IS REAL, #cult #cultism #cultic #survival #depressed,” Solade wrote in the caption.

While many were still wondering what was happening, Bolanle Ninalowo took to the comment section to encourage his colleague.

“One must belong to GOD baba! Only God is 👑! Shake it off, pick up that bible. Read to understand and not just to pray and after wards see the blessings all around you. Smile the hit the gym,” Ninalowo wrote in the comment section.

“When we stop paying attention to and counting other people’s material’s “Vanity” we will be able to see and acknowledge our blessings. When we get use to counting our blessings, we will only have many more to count.

You are too blessed baba. Mind your focus & business.”

