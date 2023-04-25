Veteran Nigerian Journalist, Peter Enahoro Dies At 88

Veteran Nigerian journalist, Peter Enahoro has passed on at the age of 88.

Popular columnist, Bunmi Sofola said Enahoro died in London, United Kingdom on Monday, April 24.

“Regret to announce the passing on of our iconic journalist Peter Enahoro “Peter Pan” today in London at the age of 88. RIP.

“Also known by the pen name of “Peter Pan” because of his popular column in New African magazine under that name. He has been described as ‘perhaps Africa’s best-known international journalist.”

Enahoro started his media career as an assistant publicity officer in the now federal ministry of information in 1954.

In 1955, he joined Daily Times as a sub-editor at the age of 20. Three years later, he became the assistant district manager at Rediffusion Services, Ibadan, Oyo state.

He equally served in various editorship capacities at Nigerian Sunday Times and Daily Times. In the 1960s, Enahoro left Nigeria on a self-imposed exile.