Vigilante Group Raid Kidnappers’ Hideout In Nasarawa, Arrest 6 Suspects, Rescue 7 Victims

The Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Nasarawa Eggon Unit, raided a kidnappers’ hideout in Tudun Waya, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and arrested six suspects.

During the operation, the vigilante operatives also rescued seven abducted victims who were being held captive by the suspects.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Assassinate Delta APC Chieftain, Sylvester Efeurhobo

According to The Sun, the arrested suspects are responsible for the recent spate of kidnapping-for-ransom along the Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon/Lafia road.

Following their arrest, the suspects were taken to the state Police Headquarters in Lafia for further investigation and prosecution.

The successful operation by the Vigilante Group has been met with cheers from the residents of the area, who have been living in fear due to the activities of the kidnappers.

Bawa Ibrahim, one of the residents, expressed gratitude to the vigilante operatives for their efforts in ensuring peace in the area.

“We are happy with the development today because for some time now, we have not been sleeping with our two eyes closed, but I believe that with the arrest of the six suspected bandits, we will start enjoying peace in the area.” he added.

See photos below: