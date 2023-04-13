Was It Authentic Or Criminal Obi That Contested Elections? – Buhari’s Aide, Bashir Ahmad Mocks Immigration Ordeal

Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant on Digital Communication to President Muhammadu Buhari, has mocked the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his detention in the United Kingdom (UK).

Information Nigeria had reported yesterday that Obi was detained and interrogated for hours by immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London, according to head of Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, who disclosed the situation in a statement in Abuja.

Onifade revealed that the former governor of Anambra State was wrongly detained over duplication offences allegedly committed by an impostor who is still at large.

The statement added that the impostor of Obi may have committed various crimes that led to the harassment of the LP flagbearer who lived for over a decade in the UK.

But reacting mockingly on Wednesday via Twitter, Bashir said the detention was unacceptable saying Peter Obi was treated like a common criminal in the UK.

He further pleaded with the UK government to explain to Nigerians the circumstances surrounding Obi’s arrest.

The presidential aide wondered if it was the real Peter Obi or a fake one that contested for the February 25th election.

He wrote: “A whole former presidential candidate treated like a common criminal, unacceptable. Haba.

“The UK should kindly tell us what they know about the numerous Peter Obis roaming around. His detention got me really disturbed.

“Was it the authentic Obi or the criminal Obi that contested and came 3rd in the February presidential election? I hope it wasn’t the criminal one oo!”