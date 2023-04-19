We Lost Over N130m To Illicit Meters In Osun — IBEDC

“These meters consume energy and the revenue is not coming to us. That is a huge loss. If we can curb these illicit meters, we know that we can plunge back the revenue to our purse to serve our customers better.

“These illicit meters were gotten through the backdoor, unknown to us till now. Most of these meters are the ones that you have to use a card for before you can load.

“As a company, we stop the installation of these types of meters since 2013. So, any other one installed between 2013 till now are illicit meters”.

Akinyosoye urged those using the meters to come forward to address the issue, warning that those who failed to do so will face the wrath of the law.

“The message we have for those using the illicit meters is for them to come to our office to inform us about it and we assure them that we will only remove the meter and advice them on the steps to take to get a meter legally. But if we catch any customer, we will disconnect the customer, charged him or her the used revenue, and of course, face prosecution”, he added.