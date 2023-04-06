We Silenced Atikulators, Exposed Obidiots; It Is Time To Heal Nigeria — Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has boasted of the alleged recent feats the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has garnered following the controversial declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect.

Information Nigeria reports that following the conduct of the February 25 presidential election, there has been protests and legal actions to kick against the emergence of Tinubu as oppositions claimed the election was largely rigged in favor of the APC.

Voter intimidation, suppression and electoral violence were reportedly witnessed in several parts of the country during the poll exercise.

As a result, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the then national chairman of the Party, Iyorchia Ayu, led Party members and supporters to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters at Abuja to seek annulment of the election result.

The Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, whose major bowl of contention was that the election was largely rigged, had the backing of his supporters (Obi-dients) to ‘reclaim his stolen mandate’ having come third in the exercise.

However, through the back and forth, both parties, LP and PDP have submitted petitions at the Presidential Election Tribunal seeking redress on the election result.

Some political leaders on the other hand, as disclosed by the Department of State Services (DSS) have called for the reign of an interim government stating that the president-elect will not be sworn in come May 29.

There’s also been cautioning from the Federal Government to Obi on his alleged plot to cause insurrection owing to comments and actions of the LP that are viewed as treason.

But then, Femi Fani-Kayode in a Twitter post on Thursday boasted of how the Parties have been unable to come forth with anything substantial since the controversy started.

Recall the leaked audio of the alleged “religious war” conversation between Obi and Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church also spurred reactions on all fronts, hence, the reason for Fani-Kayode’s claim of “we exposed Obidiots.”

The APC Campaign Council spokesman tweeted, “We silenced the Atikulators. We exposed the Obidiots. We overwhelmed the enemy. We won the war.

“Now is the time for us to move on, heal the land, join hands with ALL men of goodwill across party, regional, ethnic & religious lines & rebuild our great country. Glory to Nigeria!”