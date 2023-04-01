We’ll Mobilise IPOB To Protect Us In Lagos — Igbo Leader, Nwajagu Threatens

Fredrick Nwajagu, the Eze Igbo, Ajao Estate in Lagos State has vowed to invite members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to the State in a bid to secure their properties.

Information Nigeria understands that there has been bad relationship between Igbo and Yoruba ethnic groups in the State since the buildup to the 2023 general elections.

The situation degenerated after the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, defeated his counterpart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the State during the presidential poll.

Igbo voters in the State complained of being intimidated and disenfranchised during the March 18 governorship election.

On Friday, via Twitter, Nwajagu said the move became necessary in the wake of recent attacks on some Igbo people in the State, insisting that his people must have a stand in Lagos.

READ ALSO: Adamawa APC Suspends Binani’s Campaign DG Over Anti-Party Activities

“IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that. We must have our own security so that they will stop attacking us in the midnight, in the morning, in the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our own security, before they will come, they will know that we have our own men there. I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words, let my words go viral. Igbo must get their right and get stand in Lagos State,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the State, Benjamin Hundeyin, responding swiftly said the command would resist IPOB presence in the State.

“To start with, the ever-ready @LagosPoliceNG will never fold its arms and allow such within the state,” he wrote.

Having contacted the PPRO to know whether Nwajagu had been invited by the police in respect of his remarks, he said, “we will give further update at the right time.”