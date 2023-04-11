We’re Happy Ayu Didn’t Go Before Election – Wike Mocks Ex-PDP National Chairman

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has tackled the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu describing him as a politician with no electoral value.

Wike while chatting with newsmen on Tuesday in Port Harcourt submitted that he is glad Ayu didn’t step down before the 2023 presidential election when he and others demanded his removal from office.

According to the Wike, if Ayu had stepped down then, he would have been able to boast that the PDP lost the 2023 presidential election because he was not in position.

“So, you can see that he has nothing to offer to the party. We won here which means we have something to offer to the party. Ayu has nothing to offer to the party,” the governor said.

The Integrity Group (G-5) leader said that Ayu’s stepping aside after the election has very no meaning.

“What advantage is Ayu’s stepping aside?” he asked.

“We are happy that Ayu did not go that time because if he had gone, they would have been saying that it was because he left that is why we lost [the presidential election],” Wike added.

Addressing the post-election crisis in Rivers State, Wike described it as “nothing abnormal” but maintained that the PDP is “vigilant”.

“There is nothing that is abnormal that you think that is going on in Port Harcourt. What PDP is doing is just to be vigilant,” he said.

“Vigilant in the sense that during the 2015 [post-election period] precisely, after the elections, after the nomination, we had problems that we never believed, and so we didn’t want a recurrence of that at the tribunal.”