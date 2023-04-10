We’re Not In Support Of Benue Killings – Miyetti Allah

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Benue State has called on security agents to fish out and arrest those responsible for the killings in the North-Central State.

Information Nigeria had reported no fewer than 86 people were killed by suspected armed herders between last Monday and Friday after attacks on Igbobi, Umogidi and Mgban in Apa communities, at Otukpo and Guma Local Government Areas.

Secretary of MACBAN in Benue State, Ibrahim Galma, reacting to the situation distanced Miyetti Allah from the barbaric acts in a chat with Punch on Sunday.

Galma said despite all the efforts of the union in collaboration with the farmers association in the State , criminal elements were still causing attacks.

His words: “We condemn the attack in totality. We, MACBAN, are working hard. We are working together with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria in the state as well as security agencies to make sure that peace and harmony are restored in the state. But bad people are still causing problem, killing here and there.

“In fact, we see the governor-elect, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, as a good person, and we hope he will change the situation and narrative in the state for the better.

“The relationship between the herders and farmers will be restored so that harmony and coexistence of the two groups will be established.

“We have full support, respect, and hope for the incoming administration, though bad elements are still causing problem in the state.

“We are not in support of the killings. We are for peace, and we hope to give the new administration maximum support so that peace will return to the state.”