What’s The Problem With My Son Putting His Fortune Under My Name? – Hakim’s Mother Reacts

Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain defender, Achraf Hakimi’s mother, Saida Mouh has reacted to the rumours that her son’s assets was transferred into her name.

At the weekend, following the formal separation of Hakimi and his wife, Hiba Abouk, social media went avid as she discovered she couldn’t claim half her ex-husband’s assets because they are in his mother’s name.

As the issue attracted reactions from the world over, Mouh told the Moroccan media that her son did not inform her of such a transfer.

She said, “If he has taken any action to protect himself, I’m unaware of it. What’s the problem if the news is true? If my son does not do this, he will not be able to get rid of that woman [Hiba Abouk].”

Information Nigeria reports that last Friday, Abouk was requesting half of Hakimi’s property and wealth but she discovered that he has nothing to his name.

According to Morocco World News, Hakimi’s mother has been receiving his wages in her bank account for some time, and she is the sole beneficiary of his income and wealth.

The 24-year-old Moroccan and the 36-year-old Spanish-Tunisian actress, Hiba Abouk divorced last month.

Hakimi is one of the most expensive players in Africa and is regarded as one of the world’s best right-backs.