What’s Tinubu’s Real Health Condition ? — Sowore Raises Alarm On President-Elect’s Whereabout

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyole Sowore, on Saturday, has raised an alarm over the whereabouts and health status of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the activist, Tinubu was not seen in Mecca performing the hajj which was contrary to claims by his aides.

He further wondered via a Twitter post why Tinubu’s location and health status have been kept hidden from the public.

Sowore tweeted: “Tinubu @officialABAT wasn’t seen anywhere in Mecca (some of his handlers claimed he briefly traveled there).

“But he was never with @mbuhari and his tightly control apparitions in France are largely controlled but unverifiable sightings.

“What’s Tinubu’s real health condition? Why is everything hidden since his selection and departure to France where he seems to be on an Island?”

Recall that the camp of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, had also raised an alarm over Tinubu’s whereabouts.