WhatsApp Announces New Upgrade For iPhone, Android Users

WhatsApp has announced its latest upgrade, which allows users to log into as many as four smartphones with the same account, simultaneously.

The development comes on the heels of many requests made by people using WhatsApp on multiple devices.

The company CEO, Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement in a post on Tuesday.

He wrote, “Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones.”

The new feature will be particularly useful for people who have both a personal and a work phone, as they will be able to use the same WhatsApp account on both devices.

“Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that your personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted, and if your primary device is inactive for a long period, we automatically log you out of all companion devices,” the company added.

WhatsApp says that the new upgrade has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.