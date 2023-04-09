APC Not Responsible For Abure’s Criminal Conduct — Felix Morka

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied being responsible for the crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP), asking the party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to clean up its mess and not drag it in.

The APC which distanced itself from the crisis in a statement on Saturday by its national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, stated it is not behind the removal of Julius Abure as LP national chairman and the plot to pressure Peter Obi to flee the country to escape arrest.

Morka accused Abure of looking for who to blame over the leadership crisis, which led to the shutting down of the LP Secretariat by the Police.

He said: “With legs deep in quicksand, the embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party LP, Julius Abure, clawing desperately in search of firmer ground, baselessly blames the All Progressives Congress APC for his sinking and dysfunctional Party.

“In his irrational outburst, Mr. Abure accused the APC of colluding with police and other security agencies to invade and seize LP’s national secretariat and staging a crisis in that party.”

According to the APC spokesperson, Abure’s successor, the acting national chairman, Lamidi Apapa, swiftly and categorically exonerated the ruling party from LP’s imbroglio.

His wods: “He clarified that the reported situation at the LP headquarters was a result of a legal process arising from the orders of a Federal Capital Territory High Court that barred Mr. Abure and other national officers of the party from parading themselves as such.

“The LP’s morbid obsession with APC is unfathomable and infantile, blaming APC for all its internal woes. Mr. Abure’s bogus claim follows Mr. Peter Obi’s unsubstantiated and vexatious claim that he was being hounded into exile by our party.

“To be clear, APC is not responsible for Mr. Abure’s travails. He will do well to focus his thin attention and energy on dealing with the many allegations of the criminal conduct of forgery and financial impropriety leveled against him by his own party.

“While the LP continues to grapple with its myriad of woes and crying wolf where none exists, the APC will stay focused and committed to forming a new government to be led by the visionary President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he drives the Renewed Hope agenda, and consolidate on the many gains of the out-going President Buhari-administration.”