Why Buhari Didn’t Intervene In Election Controversy In Adamawa – FG

The Federal Government (FG) through Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Wednesday revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari did not intervene in the controversy around the governorship election in Adamawa State.

Information Nigeria reports that the reason was revealed while addressing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council, (FEC) meeting in Abuja

According to Mohammed, the 2023 general elections in Nigeria were the most transparent and rancour-free elections, because of the introduction of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

He furthered that the president also did not use security to rig elections in favour of the ruling party.

Speaking on him not acting on the alleged misconduct of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa Ari, who announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Aishatu Binani as the governor-elect while collations were ongoing, Mohammed said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman could handle the issue.

He said, “I don’t think this government has ever intervened in the way the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, conducts elections.

“So there was no need for us to intervene. It was entirely an INEC matter and INEC handled it.

“The Chairman of INEC is in charge of all employees of INEC and he is handling it, so what do you want the government to do?”

Mohammed when informed that INEC had written a petition to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to inform Buhari of Ari’s action, he maintained that the INEC Chairman is capable of handling the matter.