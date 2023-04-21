“You Lack Talent” – Speed Darlington Slams Davido

Controversial US-based Nigerian rapper, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has asserted that Afrobeats singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is talentless.

In a statement via his Instagram on Friday, the rapper said it amazes him how the DMW boss manages to achieve and maintain a great music career despite lacking talent.

.Captioning the post, he wrote, ”I don’t know how you manage to maintain a career. Your lack of talent amazes me yet you have a career.”

In the audio shared online, Darlington could be heard shouting ‘copy copy no go kill you.’

Although Speed Darlington didn’t state how Davido copied him but it can be recalled that a few weeks back, the controversial entertainer also held a ‘Meet and Greet’ session in Lagos.

See post below: