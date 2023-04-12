You Should Have Said ‘Yes Daddy’ To British Immigration – FFK Mocks Obi’s UK Encounter

Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), former Minister of Aviation and Director, New Media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has mocked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi over his encounter with Immigration officers in the United Kingdom.

Recall that the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Office, earlier on Wednesday, released a statement, explaining that Obi was allegedly harassed by immigration officers at the Heathrow Airport.

Diran Onifade, the spokesman of the Party’s Campaign Council, disclosed that Obi was detained and questioned for a duplication offense, which suggests that someone has been impersonating Obi in London.

The statement added that the impostor of Obi may have committed various crimes that led to the harassment of the LP flagbearer who lived for over a decade in the UK.

The development has since generated reactions from many Nigerians.

But Fani-Kayode, in a statement via Twitter on Wednesday, said Obi was accosted, detained and deported back to Nigeria like a commoner by the British authorities.

He tweeted, “Poor @PeterObi! Accosted, detained & deported back to Nigeria like a common criminal by the British authorities?

“Why didn’t you say “yes daddy” to the immigration officer? Or better still why didn’t you call the little Englander or the little diva to put in a word for you.”