“Your Advisory On Loan Restrictions Baseless” – Ganduje Fires Kano Guber-Elect Abba Yusuf

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has berated the Governor-elect, Abba Yusuf, over his recent advisory on loan restrictions.

Recall that Yusuf had earlier cautioned lenders against issuing the Kano State Government any more loans without his consent.

The Governor-elect also warned residents of the state against building on lands acquired in public spaces, saying that such property will be taken over by the government.

Reacting to the development, Ganduje described the advisory as baseless and indicative of a lack of direction in leadership.

He made this known while addressing reporters on Saturday after a prayer session held in honour of the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the state Government House.

The governor asserted that his successor is starting off his administration on the wrong foot by making such speeches, stressing that he is not yet the governor.

He said: “It is a practical indication and a practical symbol that their leadership has no sense of direction because that kind of advisory is baseless.

“He is talking as if he is now the Governor of Kano State. He is not yet the governor. We were praying for him to govern well, but what we are telling you is we are taking this temporary success to the tribunal.

“And for somebody to start making such speeches, you can judge that he is starting with a very very wrong footing.”