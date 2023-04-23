Zamfara Govt. Reinstates Emir Suspended For Conferring Chieftaincy On Notorious Bandit Leader

The Emir of Birnin Yandoto in Zamfara State, Aliyu Garba, who was suspended by the state government for conferring a traditional title to one of the most dreaded bandits kingpins, Ado Aliero, has been reinstated.

In a statement, the secretary to the state government, Kabiru Balarabe, said the suspended Emir was reinstated because he was not found guilty of the offence he was accused to have committed when he appointed Aliero to the rank of Fulani leader.

The statement reads as follows, “This is to inform the public that, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved the reinstatement of Alhaji Aliyu Garba Marafa as the Emir of Birnin Yandoto.”

“His reinstatement is based on the recommendations of the committee constituted to investigate all issues pertaining to the conferment of a traditional title to a repentant bandit, Ado Aleiru.”

“The committee found no evidence of any ill motive or collaboration between the Emir and the bandit.”

“Based on the findings of the committee, the traditional title was conferred on the repentant bandit as part of peace-building efforts between the repentant bandits and banditry-affected communities in Tsafe and Gusau Local Government Areas, which include Yandoto town”.

“The reinstatement takes immediate effect.”

Recall that the Emir of Birnin Yandoto Aliyu Garba who is a brother to Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa had in July 2022 appointed a dreaded bandits’ kingpin Ado Aliero to the rank of Sarkin Fulani (leader of Fulani) which had generated lots of tension and controversies.

The Emir was immediately suspended by Governor Bello Matawalle due to lots of public outcry both within and outside the state.