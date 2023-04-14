Zamfara Police Rescue Nine Kidnap Victims, 85 Still In Captivity

The Zamfara State Police Command said it has rescued nine victims abducted by bandits in Kucheri village of Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, CSP Mohammed Shehu, said the victims were rescued last Wednesday, by the police tactical operatives.

READ ALSO: Vigilante Group Raid Kidnappers’ Hideout In Nasarawa, Arrest 6 Suspects, Rescue 7 Victims

Shehu said, “On 13th April, 2023, Police Tactical Operatives successfully rescued nine hostages – comprising seven females and two males who were abducted on 11th April, 2023 in Kucheri village in Tsafe local government area of the state.

“The rescue of the victims was sequel to credible information obtained from a good Samaritan which the police used and successfully rescued the victims hale and hearty.

“The victims were debriefed by the police detectives and thereafter reunited with their families and relations,” Shehu noted.